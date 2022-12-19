Croatia claimed World Cup bronze with a 2-1 third-place playoff win over Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.
After Moroccan defender Achraf Dari stepped out of his defensive line to allow an unmarked Josko Gvardiol to head home a seventh-minute opener, he redeemed himself with a headed goal of his own two minutes later.
🥉 Croatia claimed 3rd place at the #FIFAWorldCup 👏— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022
Here are all the official data from their win against Morocco | @KiaSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/GNn5uwt7aO
But a Mislav Orsic curler, which flew in off the post, three minutes before halftime secured Croatia a third podium finish, following bronze in 1998 and the runners-up spot in 2018.
With his Atlas Lions side claiming a best-ever finish by an African nation, coach Walid Regragui believes that a world champion could come from the continent within the next two decades.
Beaten but unbowed, he says: “In 15, 20 years, I’m sure an African team will win the World Cup because we’ll have learned.”