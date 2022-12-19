After Moroccan defender Achraf Dari stepped out of his defensive line to allow an unmarked Josko Gvardiol to head home a seventh-minute opener, he redeemed himself with a headed goal of his own two minutes later.

Croatia claimed World Cup bronze with a 2-1 third-place playoff win over Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

🥉 Croatia claimed 3rd place at the #FIFAWorldCup 👏



Here are all the official data from their win against Morocco | @KiaSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/GNn5uwt7aO — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 18, 2022

But a Mislav Orsic curler, which flew in off the post, three minutes before halftime secured Croatia a third podium finish, following bronze in 1998 and the runners-up spot in 2018.

With his Atlas Lions side claiming a best-ever finish by an African nation, coach Walid Regragui believes that a world champion could come from the continent within the next two decades.

Beaten but unbowed, he says: “In 15, 20 years, I’m sure an African team will win the World Cup because we’ll have learned.”