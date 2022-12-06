The tense encounter at the Al-Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah ended 1-1 after 120 minutes, before Croatia won 3-1 on penalties.

Croatia have now won all three of the #FIFAWorldCup shootouts they have been involved in 💯 #Qatar2022

Croatia ended giant- killers Japan’s World Cup dream on Monday as goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalties after their last clash went to a shootout.

Earlier the Samurai Blue took the lead just before halftime , when Daezin Maeda fired a loose ball in from six yards after a corner .

But the Asians failed to kick on and 10 minutes into the second half Croatia were level when Ivan Perisic headed his sixth World Cup goal to equal 1998 Golden Boot winner Davor Suker’s Croatia milestone.but neither side could break the deadlock, despite Luka Modric and Kaoru Mitoma’s stinging long-range shots.

Croatia go on ton face the winners of last night ‘s clash between Brazil and South Korea