Croatia are not happy with Italian referee Daniele Orsato after his decision to award Argentina a controversial penalty in their 3-0 semifinal defeat on Tuesday. With the Croats enjoying the bulk of the possession in the early stages, Ivan Perisic had a shot deflected. But the Croats were denied a corner, with Argentina given a goal kick instead.

🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆 Leo Messi wins his fourth @BudweiserSA Player of the Match award 💪#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KBiKw993AL — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 13, 2022 That’s when Argentina countered and Julian Alvarez then missed his one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper before colliding with Dominik Livakovic. The ref pointed to the spot and the rest if history, as Lionel Messi converted before Alvarez added a double. But it was the moment of officiating that will remain with Croatia forever. Midfielder Mateo Kovacic says: “I can’t believe it’s not a corner. Then the penalty… these are two cardinal mistakes, and they cost you.”