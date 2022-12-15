Croatia are not happy with Italian referee Daniele Orsato after his decision to award Argentina a controversial penalty in their 3-0 semifinal defeat on Tuesday.
With the Croats enjoying the bulk of the possession in the early stages, Ivan Perisic had a shot deflected. But the Croats were denied a corner, with Argentina given a goal kick instead.
🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆![CDATA[]]>🏆 Leo Messi wins his fourth @BudweiserSA Player of the Match award 💪#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/KBiKw993AL— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) December 13, 2022
That’s when Argentina countered and Julian Alvarez then missed his one-on-one opportunity against the goalkeeper before colliding with Dominik Livakovic. The ref pointed to the spot and the rest if history, as Lionel Messi converted before Alvarez added a double.
But it was the moment of officiating that will remain with Croatia forever.
Midfielder Mateo Kovacic says: “I can’t believe it’s not a corner. Then the penalty… these are two cardinal mistakes, and they cost you.”
Luka Modric adds: “The Argentine shoots and collides with our goalkeeper, he goes for him, I can’t believe he gave that penalty.”
Coach Zlatko Dalic concludes: “The first goal was very suspicious, to be honest.”
Croatia will face either Morocco or France in the third-place playoff this Saturday at 5pm.