South African teen sensation Dewald Brevis showed what he is capable of when he smashed five sixes in a row during a Caribbean Premier League game on Thursday. Playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the 19-year-old, who is also known as “Baby AB”, faced just six balls as he scored an unbeaten 30 in his team’s total of 163/6 in their 20 overs.

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Akeal Hosein was carted for three sixes in the 18th over, while Daryn Dupavillon, capped twice by the Proteas in ODI cricket, was also taken to the cleaners by the teenager. Dewald Brevis 5 sixes in a row

30*(6) 🔥🔥🔥

He is turning into something else... pic.twitter.com/2ytUWgu2SB — Chirag Sukhija (@RjChiragSukhija) September 22, 2022 Sherfane Rutherford was the top scorer for the Patriots, hitting 78 off 50 balls.

The Knight Riders gave the Patriots a real run for their money. Tim Seifert top-scored with 59 off 47 in the run chase, but the Patriots, thanks to the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell, Kevin Sinclair and West Indies icon Dwayne Bravo, won the clash by seven runs. Brevis, who made waves earlier this year in the Indian Premier League, will turn out for MI Cape Town during the upcoming SA20 competition.