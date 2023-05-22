Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions for the third season running over the weekend, after second-placed Arsenal went down 1-0 to relegation battlers Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The defeat for the Gunners meant coach Pep Guardiola’s team wrapped up the title even before taking the field at home against Chelsea on Sunday and with three games to go.

Fullback Kyle Walker says they were pushed all the way by the Gunners, who had an eight-point lead last month and had led the league for 248 days, but they saved the best for last. Goodnight! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/T37ansa5BR — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 21, 2023 Before Sunday night’s match, City had won 13 out of their last 14 matches and Walker says: “Arsenal pushed us right to the limit, they’ve been fantastic, so all credit to them. We just went on an incredible run, they had a few hiccups, we capitalised on it and we’ve managed to end up where we have. “It’s the players we’ve got. We’re a bunch of lads who have achieved so much over the last number of years and we understand the standards we've set.