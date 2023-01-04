Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Newcastle in the Champions League next season, that’s if they finish in the top four of the Premier League this term.
According to reports in Spain, Ronaldo has a clause in his contract at new Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr that would allow him to play for the Magpies if they qualify for the Champions League.
After unveiling the 37-year-old last night, it is rumoured that Al Nassr are now also hunting the signatures of Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammates defender Sergio Ramos and midfielder Luka Modric.
VIDEO: Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo received a thunderous welcome at the Mrsool Park stadium in Riyadh, after his move to the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr makes him the biggest recruit in the club’s history pic.twitter.com/hdMy14lVpb— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 4, 2023
Newcastle, who played Premier League log leaders Arsenal last night, were third on the log heading into the match and have a realistic chance of qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.
With a record 140 goals in the tournament - just 12 ahead of nemesis Lionel Messi, Ronaldo will be staaning bankvas agter die Magpies in their pursuit of European football.