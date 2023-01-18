Conte saw Spurs’ bitter rivals Arsenal move eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table with a 2-0 derby win over his Spurs side.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte may do Manchester United a favour against Manchester City on Thursday night, but told the Red Devils to vergeet about competing for the Premier League title.

United, meanwhile, have the chance to overtake City with a win at Crystal Palace on Wednesday and move to six points behind the Gunners before their clash at the Emirates Stadium this Sunday.

Man City were the only team in the top four to lose this weekend 👀 pic.twitter.com/REZHqtaoof — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 16, 2023

But even with his Spurs side looking to bounce back to winning ways against City and possibly helping United strengthen their title challenge, Conte says it’s a two-horse race between Arsenal and Pep Guardiola’s manne.

"Arsenal and Man City are the only teams that can win the Premier League."



Antonio Conte doesn't think anyone else is in the title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/y2Ms1H7GRY — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) January 16, 2023

