Tottenham boss Antonio Conte challenged his side to klap Manchester United the way they did Everton.

Conte is on the warpath after his Spurs smashed Everton 5-0 in Monday Premier League action, putting them just two points behind fifth-placed United with a game in hand ahead of their top-four battle this Saturday.

Spurs bounced back from their shock FA Cup exit to Middlesbrough in style as they ran riot against Frank Lampard’s struggling Toffees, who now find themselves just one point above the relegation places.

They showed no mercy after Michael Keane turned a cross into his own net on 14 minutes as Heung-Min Son doubled their lead three minutes later and Harry Kane scored his first of the night to put the hosts 3-0 up at half time.

BANG IN FORM: Heung-Min Son

Sergio Reguilon made it four immediately after the break and Kane volleyed home a fifth to take him to sixth on the all-time Premier League scoring list above Thierry Henry with 176 goals.

And Conte urged his team to be just as ruthless when they go to United, who are hurting after Sunday’s derby 4-1 pak from Manchester City.

The Italian says: “It wasn’t an easy game because Everton are fighting.

“Harry Kane is in a good moment of form. He’s an important player for us. I

CHALLENGE: Spur boss Antonio Conte

“It’s good to celebrate because we won 5-0 but I want an answer from my players in the game against United on Saturday.

“I want to see if we’re getting better and better in a tough game against an important team fighting with us for the top four.”

