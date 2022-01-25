Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was left fuming after seeing a Harry Kane goal disallowed in Sunday’s 2-0 Premier League defeat at Chelsea.

Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead in the 40th minute, but the England striker was penalised for a slight push in the back on Blues defender Thiago Silva.

Chelsea went on to win a third meeting between the London rivals in three weeks and denting Spurs kanse to a top-four finish.

And Italian Conte says he had words with the ref after the game about the incident.

He explains: “The referee disallowed a goal and I was very clear with him because I think it’s best sometimes it’s best to tell the referee in a polite way, to see this type of goal disallowed in England is incredible.

“Maybe in Italy 50-50, but in England it was incredible.”

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel says he also thought Kane had scored.

He adds: “I didn’t see it - live I thought it was a goal and was surprised.”

