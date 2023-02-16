Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his attack lost its mojo and has to rediscover it vinnig if they are to bounce back from their Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat to AC Milan on Tuesday night. Spurs went down 1-0 after Brahim Diaz headed home a seventh-minute goal.

The visitors then tried to find their way back into the match, but were blunt on attack, with boss Conte not a happy chappy. 'I know I can count on Sarr and Skipp 100%'



Antonio Conte reacts to tonight's #UCL defeat in Milan 🗣 pic.twitter.com/rd18VqtbcX — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 14, 2023 With defender Eric Dier, who will miss the second leg because of suspension, reportedly furious with the poor passing of teammate Hueng-min Son up front, Conte says: “Some of them [the players] need to be more self-confident especially when they attack. “They need to recover their trust when it comes to dribbling and attack…