Cape Town City’s South American imports Juan Camilo Zapata and Darwin Gonzalez both struck as they handed Orlando Pirates a third-straight PSL defeat on Sunday.
The Citizens had to bounce back from 1-0 down, with Zapata equalising with Gonzalez snatching the winner at Cape Town Stadium to help them forget about last week’s 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United.
Coach Eric Tinkler, who couldn’t be happier with his gutsy warriors, sacrificed a third centreback to add another body in central midfield hoping to have more control of the ball possession - something he identified as an issue against SuperSport.
But that plan backfired from the off, with Bucs’ wingers Monnapule Saleng and Deon Hotto targeting City’s right flank, with the latter giving the visitors the lead in the 20th minute with a stinging left-foot shot from the edge of the area.
It looked like City were in for a heavy pak, but they managed to stabilise things and 11 minutes later punished Pirates for their own lopsidedness on their left flank as January signing from Colombia, Juan Camilo Zapata, rose highest to direct a header home.
Now on equal footing, City switched back to a three at the back with wingbacks patrolling the wide areas to negate Bucs.
And substitute Marc van Heerden set up fellow change Darwin Gonzalez for an eventual 74th-minute winner from a clever ball over the top from Thabo Nodada.
Tinkler couldn’t hide his joy at the victory after admitting to getting his plan wrong, telling Supersport: “It wasn’t pretty. We tried something new, with the formation at the beginning of the game - four at the back. But to be honest, it didn’t work.
“It was a gutsy, gutsy show from the boys. They showed great, great character. Coming back and winning this. I’m extremely proud.”
The win moved City above Bucs in the PSL table, leaving the Sowetans’ coach Jose Riveiro under pressure after three league defeats in a row.
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS
Royal AM x AamZulu x, Chiefs 0 Sekhukhune 1, Gallants 0 Maritzburg Utd 1
Golden Arrows 2 SuperSport 1, Richards Bay 0 Sundowns 2, Swallows 2 Chippa 0.