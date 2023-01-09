The Citizens had to bounce back from 1-0 down, with Zapata equalising with Gonzalez snatching the winner at Cape Town Stadium to help them forget about last week’s 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United.

Coach Eric Tinkler, who couldn’t be happier with his gutsy warriors, sacrificed a third centreback to add another body in central midfield hoping to have more control of the ball possession - something he identified as an issue against SuperSport.

FULL TIME | WE DID IT!



City turn the game around and take all 3 points! 🔥



What a game, what a day, thank you 💙#PiratesInTheCity pic.twitter.com/i2sMHV9t72 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) January 7, 2023

But that plan backfired from the off, with Bucs’ wingers Monnapule Saleng and Deon Hotto targeting City’s right flank, with the latter giving the visitors the lead in the 20th minute with a stinging left-foot shot from the edge of the area.

Darwin Gonzalez puts Cape Town City in the lead 👏



📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/Tg69y0EeUL pic.twitter.com/0Vn0AfaDCI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 7, 2023

It looked like City were in for a heavy pak, but they managed to stabilise things and 11 minutes later punished Pirates for their own lopsidedness on their left flank as January signing from Colombia, Juan Camilo Zapata, rose highest to direct a header home.