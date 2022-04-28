Marcell Coetzee has the hele se bad luck when it comes to the Springboks and Rugby World Cups, but he is not thinking about the 2023 edition in France either.

The 30-year-old missed out on the 2015 and 2019 tournaments due to untimely knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Since returning from Ulster in Belfast, Coetzee has led the Bulls with aplomb, and has been outstanding in the United Rugby Championship (URC) at openside flank.

But up to now, he has yet to crack Jacques Nienaber’s squad, and was again ignored for the recent Springbok alignment camp held in Durban.

But Coetzee’s 30 Test caps could be handy at a World Cup, and it would also be a case of third-time lucky for the No.6.

Asked about his Bok ambitions ahead of tomorrow’s URC clash with Glasgow, Coetzee says: “At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control on the field…

“You just want to enjoy your rugby and give your everything every weekend.”

