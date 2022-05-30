The defeat left Province out of the running for a playoffs spot and while it was a must-win for WP, Paarwater says they produced their worst performance of the year.

Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater has taken aim at his eie players after their humiliating 33-10 Currie Cup defeat to the Golden Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The omgekrapte coach says: “I am definitely not proud with the way they performed. I think this was the worst performance – we’ve lost a lot of games, but I’m not happy with this performance. We had a strong team, we had experience in the squad and there are no excuses from our side.”

He adds: “They [the players] all disappointed in the way they played. All of them want to play URC, but there is a Currie Cup to be played.

“The players know they’re a brand on their own. It’s not about the players and the coaches – we’re in the same boat, but unfortunately we’re not on the field. To put up a performance like that with the talent, not good for their own brand.”