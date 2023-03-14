Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defended Casemiro “as tough, but fair” after the Brazilian midfielder picked up a second red card of 2023.
The former Real Madrid star became only the second player in the club’s history - following Nemanja Vidic in 2013/14 - to be sent off twice in a season when he got his marching orders for a studs-up challenge on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz in their goalless draw at Old Trafford.
Having never seen a straight red in 336 appearances for former club Real Madrid, Ten Hag is puzzled by two in one season.
The coach says: “When you freeze it [the challenge], it looks bad.
“Everyone who knows something about football knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair.
“Casemiro has played over 500 games in Europe. He never had a red card. And now, what is it?”
Casemiro will be suspended for four league matches now, but will be available on Thursday night when they look to close out their Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis, which United lead 4-1.