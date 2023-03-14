Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defended Casemiro “as tough, but fair” after the Brazilian midfielder picked up a second red card of 2023. The former Real Madrid star became only the second player in the club’s history - following Nemanja Vidic in 2013/14 - to be sent off twice in a season when he got his marching orders for a studs-up challenge on Southampton’s Carlos Alcaraz in their goalless draw at Old Trafford.

All the information behind our no.18's suspension have been explained ⬇️#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2023 The coach says: “When you freeze it [the challenge], it looks bad. “Everyone who knows something about football knows what is bad, what is fair and Casemiro is a fair player. Tough, but fair.