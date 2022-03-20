The Stormers were clinical as they secured a bonus point win over Cardiff Blues in their United Rugby Championship clash in Cape Town on Sunday.

After their United Rugby Championship victory over Cardiff Blues on Sunday afternoon, you won’t hear anybody complaining about the Stormers backs not getting enough ball anytime soon again.

The Capetonians scored six tries to smash Cardiff 40-3 and bag a full house of points.

Cardiff started at a quick pace and brought the intensity early on in the clash, but as is to be expected with the European sides given the South African conditions, particularly the hot weather in Cape Town yesterday, the challenge for the visitors was always going to be to keep it up. As the clocked ticked on, the Welsh side clearly tried to slow the game down.

They got the first points when flyhalf Jarrod Evans connected a penalty in the seventh minute, but that was all got got before the break.

While it wasn’t a great start from the home side, what they did as the half progressed was superb enough to forgive any early tardiness.

It wasn’t all poster-worthy rugby from John Dobson’s side in the first 40, there were some quiet patches in between, but the three tries they scored in the opening 40 were nothing short of fantastic.

Outside centre Ruhan Nel was the first Stormer on the scoresheet after the backs beautifully orchestrated their way to the tryline.

The Stormers brought some more of that backline magic, and they got rewarded for their brilliance when wing Leolin Zas — who also scored a brace against Zebre Parma last week — chipped the ball ahead and gathered before putting Nel away to score (7-3) in the 17th minute.

Fullback Warrick Gelant put his skilful boot to use around the half-hour mark to create an absolute stunner of a try.

After working the ball out wide, speed merchant Seabelo Senatla neatly tapped the ball to find Zas on his inside to finish (12-3).

The Stormers’ third try in the first half appeared almost telepathic so seamless was the interplay. Flyhalf Manie Libbok was the one to cross over this time and take the half time score to 19-3

The third quarter had some frustrating moments for the hosts as they struggled to get those final passes to stick in the red zone and also showed some lapses in decision-making.

They more than made up for it, however, with a handful of top tries thereafter.

Breakdown buff Deon Fourie won them the opportunity to visit Cardiff’s in-goal area for the fourth time, this time through replacement back Junior Pokomela (26-3), and they got two more through the ever-busy Evan Roos and replacement back Rikus Pretorius to end the game on 40-0.

The 40-3 win saw the Stormers move up to seventh position on the standings.

The Stormers next face Ulster at Cape Town Stadium next Saturday.

Point scorers:

Stormers — 40: Tries: Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas, Manie Libbok, Junior Pokomela, Evan Roos, Rikus Pretorius Conversions: Libbok (5)

Cardiff — 3: Penalties: Jarrod Evans

