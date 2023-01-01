The Sharks booted their Bulls bogey right out of Hollywoodbets Kings Park and into the neighbouring Indian Ocean with a 47-20 United Rugby Championship victory that had the New Years’ Eve champagne corks exploding like machine gun fire all over Durban. It was the Sharks’ fifth victory in a row since they sunk without trace against Cardiff in late November and they have transformed themselves from no-hopers to serious title contenders.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH 🎖️#FearTheFin #MoreThanRugby Vodacom #URC #SHAvBUL pic.twitter.com/PWaV4UR1Fe — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 31, 2022 The Bulls have now lost comprehensively for two weeks in a row, having lost heavily to the Stormers the week before but, funnily enough, they started very well in Durban. The Sharks were penalised in front of their posts from the first kick-off and Chris Smith nudged the Bulls ahead. The strength of the Sharks pack was apparent from the first set scrum and the penalty earned by the advancing black eight gave Curwin Bosch an easy opportunity to level matters.

A late tackle by Eben Etzebeth on ten minutes gave the Bulls prime territory but tenacious defence kept the visitors out for close on five minutes, including a try-saving tackle on Simphiwe Matanzima by Siya Kolisi, and it was a victory for the Sharks when the Bulls gave up the assault on the line and took three points. And then from the restart the Sharks won a penalty and Bosch made all even at 6-6 despite all that Bulls pressure. But the Bulls made their own luck when Canan Moodie produced a try from nothing when he neatly chipped and gathered down the blindside of a ruck.

We took the final game of 2022 by the horns 💪, big WIN secured! #FearTheFin #MoreThanRugby Vodacom #URC #SHAvBUL pic.twitter.com/m3w9Q2qUwA — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) December 31, 2022 Bosch nailed a long-range effort as the game hit the half-hour mark and then the Sharks went ahead in bizarre fashion. They won a set scrum penalty near the half way line, Grant Williams took a quick tap which took the Sharks deep into the Bulls 22, and then Bongi Mbonambi took a quick tap and the move ended near the corner flag when Moodie was ruled to have deliberately tapped the ball into the touch to prevent a try. The upshot is that Moodie went to the bin and the Sharks were awarded a penalty try for a 16-13 lead. The Sharks then piled on the pressure and Bulls flank Cyle Brink was yellow carded in front of his posts. The Sharks chose a set scrum and it was only going to go in one direction and scrumhalf Williams had the platform to dart over.

The under-pressure Bulls then imploded when Smith kicked the restart dead which resulted in scrum possession for the Sharks on the centre spot. At this point, Moodie came back from the sin bin only for Kurt-lee Arendse to be yellow carded for his own slap down of a pass. And the culmination was a penalty kicked to the corner and a try for Mbonambi in the 46th minute. Bosch’s conversion meant the Sharks had surged into a 30-13 lead. The scoring spree continued ten minutes into the half when a magnificent backline movement was completed by Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

The Bulls had a smidgeon of consolation when Johan Goosen finished off a counter-attack only for Bosch to quickly hit home a penalty for a 40-20 lead, and then Janse van Rensburg intercepted on full time for the coup de grace. Janse van Rensburg snatch a try for the Cell C @SharksRugby, topping off a dominant performance and win over the @Vodacom @BlueBullsRugby 👌#SHAvBUL | @Vodacom #URC | #UnitedWeRise pic.twitter.com/cpTaENFvtc — vodacomrugby (@VodacomRugga) December 31, 2022 Scorers

Sharks 47 — Tries: Penalty Try, Grant Williams, Bongi Mbonambi, Rohan Janse van Rensburg (2). Conversions: Curwin Bosch (4). Penalties: Bosch (4). Bulls 20 — Tries: Canan Moodie, Johan Goosen. Conversions: Chris Smith (2). Penalties: Smith (2). @MikeGreenaway67