Riyad Mahrez is out to dethrone Liverpool on Thursday and reclaim the League Cup for Manchester City. City held the trophy for four season in a row until they were knocked out of last year’s tournament by West Ham in the fourth round, with Reds going on to beat Chelsea in a penalty shootout at Wembley in February.

Having already knocked out losing finalists Chelsea in the previous round, Mahrez and his teammates will get the chance to end Liverpool’s reign when they rock up at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow. Aguero certainly has some fond memories of playing against Liverpool 💥



Take it away, @aguerosergiokun! 👇 pic.twitter.com/uhhB7e3YoH — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 20, 2022 And Mahrez says: “It’s going to be a tough game, like always against Liverpool. “They are a very good side, but it’s a good game to play in our first one back after the break.

“We have to be ready to play so we can show our best. Hopefully we can play a good game and progress to the next round. “We have won this competition three times since I signed for the club and it is always a great feeling to win at Wembley. In two of those seasons we also won the Premier League. “We were happy to beat Chelsea in the last round and we would like to continue as long as we can.