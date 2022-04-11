It’s as you were in the Premier League title race, after Manchester City and Liverpool played to a thrilling 2-2 draw at the Etihad last night, with the points shared and City still leading the race by one point.

The match was played at breakneck speed as both contenders pushed hard to stamp their authority on the game.

City drew first blood in the fifth minute when Kevin de Bruyne’s shot from the edge of the area took a deflection off Joel Matip and into the back of the net.

But the Reds responded seven minutes later, as Diogo Jota swept home after some sustained pressure from wingbacks Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold

City shook off the hit and took control, with De Bruyne hitting the sidenetting before Gabriel Jesus darted onto a Joao

Cancelo cross to lift the ball over Alisson to take a 2-1 lead into the break.

The Reds, though, used the time to regroup and hit back immediately when Mo Salah played in birthday boy Sadio Mane with a brilliant pass to for the Senegal ace to finish to draw the game level once again.

City thought they had taken back the lead in the 62 minute when Raheem Sterling raced on to a De Bruyne ball, but the former Red was ruled offside.

With 20 minutes to go, Salah saw his curling effort deflected behind and Jesus hit the sidenetting with Riyad Mahrez going close at the end.

[email protected]