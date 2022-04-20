Cape Town City are ready to go to court after refusing to play Kaizer Chiefs for spek en boontjies on April 30.

City are bedonnerd after being caught up in the PSL-Chiefs saga, which is now threatening to throw the league organisation into chaos.

Chiefs failed to honour their home PSL fixture with City in December when the Sowetans were hit by a Covid-19 outbreak.

According to the league’s rules, Amakhosi should have forfeited the fixture 3-0, but they fought the ruling and were awarded the chance to replay the two matches they missed via Safa arbitration.

ANGRY: City head coach Eric Tinkler

The PSL are still set to appeal the decision in the High Court on May 10, which could mean that the clash with City was played for niks despite risking injuries and suspensions.

City, too, are prepared to go the legal route and are now waiting for the league’s reply after writing a letter to their bosses.

But club chairman Comitis has already made his feelings known, telling Marawa Sports Worldwide last month: “Chiefs can have the three points.”

Coach Eric Tinkler also had his say ahead of City’s 1-1 draw with Royal AM, saying: “Remember the rules are the rules, can’t be rules for different fools?

“So I’ve heard… about us having to go and play the game in case, I mean that just doesn’t make any sense, in my opinion.”

Third-placed City lead Chiefs, in fourth, by 40 points to 39 having played one game more.

City’s next assignment is a midweek trip to leaders Mamelodi Sundowns next Wednesday.

