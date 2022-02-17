Despite creating the better chances, Cape Town City are yet to hit the back of the net in 2022 after their goalless PSL draw with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

New arrival Mogamat May had the best opening of the first half, but after being played in inside the box the angle closed up when he tried to shift the ball onto his favoured left boot.

Then with moments left at the death Taahir Goedeman was denied by the slightest of touches by a Chiefs defender as he was set to pull the trigger in a one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

For coach Eric Tinkler, he reckoned it was as good as it was going to get for his side, who yet to get going with their foreign January attacking signings and number of key players still unavailable due to work permit issues and suspensions.

With his team two points outside the top half of the PSL table, he says: “Offensively we were not at our best, our first touch let us down.

“We created [attacking] situations, but the true reflection of the game is a draw. It is a fair result.”

