Manchester City are battling a crisis in defence ahead of tonight’s Champions League semifinal clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Coach Pep Guardiola not only has rightback Joao Cancelo suspended for the match, but his fellow rightback Kyle Walker is also sidelined after suffering an ankle injury in their quarterfinal clash with Atletico Madrid.

Such is their crisis at rightback that Guardiola even joked after Saturday’s 5-1 win over Watford that four-goal hero, Gabriel Jesus, could play there if he has to.

City also have problems in the heart of their defence, with centrebacks John Stones and Nathan Ake both injury doubts for the clash, while Ruben Dias only just returned from a hamstring ailment.

RULED OUT: City's Kyle Walker

To make matters worse for Guardiola, who is still chasing an elusive Champions League trophy with City, they cross swords with a Real Madrid team in red-hot form.

With Karim Benzema - currently second on the tournament’s top-scorers’ list with 12 strikes - banging in the goals, Real are 15 points clear of Barcelona in La Liga with five matches to play.

By contrast, City are one point ahead of Liverpool at the exact same stage in the Premier League.

Ahead of the meeting of the two top teams in England and Spain respectively, Guardiola says of his injury crisis: “I could say it is a day to take a risk but in the end if you are not able and you are not ready because you have pain and you cannot run or shoot then you cannot play. We will know on Tuesday [today].”

While Guardiola will be involved in a record ninth Champions League semifinal, his opponent Carlo Ancelotti will become the first manager to reach the semifinals of the competition in four different decades.

As far as head to heads are concerned, the teams can’t be separated with both having won twice, while two matches ended in draws. City, though, hold the advantage heading into the tie, after winning both Round 16 matches in 2019/2020.

So will it be England’s leaders or Spain’s frontrunners who will take an advantage into next Wednesday’s second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu?

We will find out tonight at 9pm.

[email protected]