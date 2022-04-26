Cape Town City boss Eric Tinkler challenged his manne to beat Mamelodi Sundowns when they meet in the PSL on Wednesday night at 7.30pm.

City go to Loftus Versfeld unbeaten in 2022 and take a massive step towards Caf Champions League qualification with them trailing second-placed Royal AM by five points with two games in hand.

But while PSL leaders Downs come into the game having been knocked out of Africa at the weekend, victory tonight will confirm the Brazilians champions of Mzansi for the fifth straight season.

Still, City have belief after a goalless home PSL draw in November and losing the MTN8 final on penalties earlier in the season.

Thami Mkhize and Thabo Nodada ❤️#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/JOc5DhdAAQ — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 25, 2022

And coach Tinkler says: “It will be a tough game because they are an exceptional team.

“[Striker] Peter Shalulile is on fire at the moment and they are scoring a lot of goals.

“They’re also tough to break down. They have a great defensive record.

“So we will have to be at our very, very best if we want to compete and collect maximum points.

💬| Mdantsane shares his thoughts and his favorite goal in a City shirt! 😎#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/5kUvqodJUI — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 26, 2022

“But we do that with a lot of self belief. We had some good performances against them - with the draw at home and pushing them all the way in the MTN8 final.

“This time we hope to come out on the winning end.”

City will have extra gees thanks to the return of their top goalscorer Mdu Mdantsane from suspension for this match to join a virtually fully fit squad.

Tomorrow’s other PSL fixtures

Arrows v Chiefs (3pm), Pirates v Chippa (5pm)

[email protected]