Cape Town City climbed into the top half of the PSL log after a 2-0 victory over Swallows, thanks to two brilliant long-range strikes from Taahir Goedeman and Taariq Fielies at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday.
City drew first blood after eight minutes when Goedeman blasted home from 30 yards, volleying over the keeper off his line.
After pressure from Birds, City held out until half-time when coach Eric Tinkler brought on Thato Mokeke as defensive cover.
City then doubled the lead with a 55th-minute rocket from Fielies, smashing home from 30 yards after a poor clearing header.
Swallows were then reduced to 10 men when Keegan Allan was sent off for a last-ditch foul on Khanyisa Mayo, before Thami Mkhize and Birds leftback Bongani Sam were dismissed late on after second cautions for dissent.
WEEKEND’S PSL RESULTS
Chiefs 2 Arrows 3, AmaZulu 1 TS Galaxy 2, Sekhukhune 2 Richards Bay 0, Royal AM 1 SuperSport 1, Pirates 2 Maritzburg 1.