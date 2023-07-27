Cape Town City on Wednesday announced Angola international striker Jo Paciencia as their second new signing of the season. The 27-year-old hotshot follows Sunday’s unveiling of former TS Galaxy leftback Tshegofatso Nyama and joins from GD Interclube Luanda, having scored nine goals in 25 appearances last term

Experienced in the Caf Champions League, the experienced targetman has turned out for Angolan giants Sagrada and Petro Luanda. Confirmed signings so far:



🔘 Jó Paciência

🔘 Tshegofatso Nyama



We aren’t done yet! 🙌![CDATA[]]>💙 pic.twitter.com/EMGyZE6bQH — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 27, 2023 With one goal in three internationals since his debut for Palancas Negras last year, Pacienca impressed in a February trial at City and coach Eric Tinkler is excited about his nuwe ace. The boss says: He came here back in February for a trial and I was very impressed with what we saw.

“He is quite an explosive striker, technically good and a natural goalscorer. “With the brand of football we try to play, he’s the right fit for the club. 𝐖![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐋![CDATA[]]>𝐎![CDATA[]]>𝐌![CDATA[]]>𝐄 𝐉![CDATA[]]>𝐎!! 🇦![CDATA[]]>🇴 pic.twitter.com/rWyKeswPqb — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 26, 2023 Paciencia will boost City’s options up front, with Tinkler hoping that the new addition can thrive and unlock more goals from last season’s 12-goal topscorer Khanyisa Mayo.