Cape Town City were besig again on yesterday’s transfer deadline day, completing three incoming signings.

The Citizens have been busy in January, with the club allowing Surprise Ralani (Mamelodi Sundowns), Abbubaker Mobara (AmaZulu), Shane Roberts (TS Galaxy, on loan, leave.

But late business over the weekend saw Bafana Bafana striker Fagrie Lakay join Pyramids FC and Nigerian midfielder Abdul Ajagun move to Sudanese giants Al-Hilal on Sunday.

City were also in the process of terminating Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove’s contract by mutual consent yesterday.

Coach Eric Tinkler, though, has already integrated Venezuelan winger Darwin Gonzalez into squad and local laaitie Mogamat May into his squad, before the arrival of a Gambian forward today.

Gonzalez arrives from Deportivo La Guaira in his homeland and the 27-year-old will depth to the attack with his ability to play across a front three.

May joins from Steenberg United having played for The Magic and Ajax Cape Town.

The talented 23-year-old can operate in the wide areas too as Tinkler looks to bring in fresh blood and improve on their current ninth placed position in the PSL.

There was no more business at third-placed Stellenbosch, who brought in Venezuelan attacker Juan Carlos Ortiz, while defensive midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s arrival from Black Leopards is set to be confirmed.

[email protected]