Conte and club parted ways “mutual agreement” seven days after the Italian’s extraordinary attack on his players and the club culture following 15-year trophy droogte.

Tottenham Hotspur and manager Antonio Conte called it quits on Sunday night with Spurs’ season unravelling.

With Spurs crashing out of the Champions League and the FA Cup last month, Conte labelled his players as “selfish” following a 2-2 Premier League draw with bottom club Southampton.

BREAKING: Antonio Conte posts a farewell message to Tottenham supporters in a first statement since his departure ⚪pic.twitter.com/vvjvFIu4w3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 27, 2023

He added: “They are used to it here. They don't play for something important. Tottenham's story is this.”

Cristian Stellini will take the team as Acting Head Coach for the remainder of the season, along with Ryan Mason as Assistant Head Coach as Spurs look to hang on to their top-four spot in the Premier League.