Title-chasing Arsenal put the cherry on top of an unbelievable 3-2 comeback win over Bournemouth to maintain their five-point lead of the Premier League. It didn’t look like it was going to be the Gunners’ day at the Emirates Stadium after conceding to Phillip Billings after just nine seconds - the second earliest goal in league history.

After losing Leandro Trossard to injury after 22 minutes, Marcos Senesi headed the visitors 2-0 up just before the hour mark. Pure goosebumps! 🤩



But the Gunners dug deep, as Thomas Partey forced home from close range after substitute Emile Smith Rowe kept a corner alive. Bitter blow: New Arsenal man Leandro Trossard injured Smith Rowe's replacement Reiss Nelson then set up Ben White to level the scores with 20 minutes to play.

Then in the seventh minute of injury time, Nelson struck the sweetest left-footed half-volley from the edge of the area to send north London into hysterics. Following his side’s dramatic win with the second-latest winner in league history, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta insists belief is growing with 12 games left in the campaign. Ecstatic: Mentor Mikel Arteta, left He says: “We’ve won three in a week, which is even harder, and we’ve done it in various ways. That should generate more belief

“The team still found a way to win the game and that’s really positive.” After coming back into the side following three months out with a thigh problem with 20 minutes, Nelson proved the hero with an assist and the last-gasp winner. And the 24-year-old academy graduate says of his magical moment: “I wanted to hit it with my laces on my right but I saw the defender coming out, so I decided to shift it onto my left.