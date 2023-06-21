Famous for blowing up balloons when he scores, Chelsea’s new signing Christopher Nkunku now wants to blow up the Premier League as well. The Blues on Tuesday officially announced the arrival of the 25-year-old France attacker, who joined from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £52m.

Chelsea are believed to have had the deal in place last October already, with the former PSG academy graduate signing a pre-contract on the back of being named Bundesliga Player of the Season for 2021/22 after recording 20 goals and 13 assists in 34 league games. It's confirmed. 😁 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023 Celebrating his strikes by blowing up balloons simply “because his kid likes balloons”, Nkunku can’t wait to take the field for coach Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues. He says: “I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea.

“A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch. “Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. Nkunku is a Blue! 🔵 pic.twitter.com/NASfDOG0Xg — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 20, 2023 “I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt.”

Nkunku broke into the Les Bleus squad last year, making debut in March, going on to make 10 appearances. Unfortunately, he missed out on France’s World Cup campaign in Qatar due to a knee injury suffered on the eve of the tournament. And despite missing a month of league action late last season with a muscle injury, Nkunku still finished the Bundesliga season as joint-top goalscorer with 16 strikes.