The 32-year-old Koulibaly, who joined Chelsea in July last year on a four-year-deal, says of making the move to the Saudi Pro League: “I’m here with those who make the glory in the present and the future.”

The moment Kalidou Koulibaly signed for Al-Hilal 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/IrskVaXxO7 — GOAL (@goal) June 26, 2023

Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan’s free transfer to Barcelona from Manchester City was also made official yesterday, with the 32-year-old saying in a statement: “For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years. Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

official: Ilkay to Barca

“I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career.”

