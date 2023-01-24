Chelsea on Tuesday announced the signing of Noni Madueke form PSV Eindhoven. Madueke joined Crystal Palace at the age of nine and stayed for three years.

He later joined Tottenham Hotspur, where he captained their under-16 team and made his under-18 debut when he was just15 years old. Noni is now in @OfficialFPL, get him in your teams! 👌 pic.twitter.com/EXYSY8KV8Y — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2023 In June 2018, he signed a three-year contract with Dutch club PSV after rejecting an offer from Manchester United. Noni has made 51 appearances for PSV Eindhoven and scored 11 goals.

Let's chat, Noni! 🎤 pic.twitter.com/ANu9U6whG0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2023 Noni says this of his signing: “... So definitely excited to come up against everyone and try and help the boys out as much as I can.” Chelsea manager Graham Potter is upbeat about having Noni in his squad. Potter says: "Noni is a young player, an exciting player, left footed wide player that can give us balance and completion in that area so he is looking forward to starting his Chelsea career and we are happy to have him, I think the supporters will really enjoy him".

Noni Madueke - an exciting talent! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qmcCPl3dqX — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 23, 2023 Potter’s been signing midfielders recently in the hopes of filling the void left by Ngolo Kante's injury. Chelsea fans are hoping that Noni is the missing link that will help bring them to their former glory. The Blues' next Premier League match is against Fulham next Saturday and Chelsea fans are hoping he will make his debut for the London club.