Enzo Fernandez is now the most expensive transfer in Premier League history, after he joined Chelsea from Benfica on the nippertjie of Tuesday night’s transfer deadline. Fernandez’s £107m transfer fee is a solid £7m more than the previous record - the £100m Manchester City paid Aston Villa for the services of Jack Grealish in 2021.

And despite making a stewige £98m profit after buying the 22-year-old Argentine from River Plate for just under £9m in July last year, Portuguese club Benfica is ‘n bietjie suur oor die move. Chelsea unveil Enzo Fernández as new €121m signing, the most expensive midfielder ever 🔵![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🇷 #CFC pic.twitter.com/VwF6mkMxAL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2023 After beating Arouca 3-0, coach Roger Schmidt says they won’t miss Fernandez. He explains: “It’s always difficult to lose a good player in the winter market, but we showed that we are a good team without him, that we are capable of playing good football without him, that the players are focused on getting the most points, to be champions.

“Benfica is much bigger than a player. We just need players who are happy to play for Benfica, who are passionate.” Hola Enzo. 😉 pic.twitter.com/sYtDZ23QQb — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 1, 2023 Fernandez joins a Chelsea side struggling in 10th in the Premier League, despite a mal 17-player spending spree since the turn of the season under new owner Todd Boehly. The midfielder signed on an eight-and-a-half year deal which made him the most expensive player in British football.