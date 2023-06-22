Chelsea stars are pakking ’n lange in a full-blown exodus as they club look to cut their bloated squad. It was reported on Wednesday that midfielders Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic were headed to Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

Havertz and Kovacic will have medicals with their new clubs after fees of £65m and £30m were agreed. This follows Tuesday night’s announcement that N’Golo Kante signed for Saudi Pro League champions Al-Ittihad. N’Golo Kante, an all-time great. 💫 pic.twitter.com/Badu44Jz8s — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) June 21, 2023 The France World Cup winner is expected to be followed to the Middle East by winger Hakim Ziyech, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

En dis nie al nie, the Blues rejected an improved £50m Manchester United bid for Mason Mount, as the Blues hold out for £70m to raise funds for new coach Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer kitty. Is gunner gooli: Kai Havertz. The club is looking to complete the signing of Villarreal ace Nicolas Jackson after the arrival of striker Christopher Nkunku earlier this week. In other transfer news, Fulham are lining up a £20m bid for Manchester United’s Fred.