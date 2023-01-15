A second-half goal from Kai Havertz proved enough to give Chelsea a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, easing the pressure on manager Graham Potter after a poor run of form.

A massive three points for Chelsea and Graham Potter 🔵![CDATA[]]>🔵![CDATA[]]>🔵#PL pic.twitter.com/OFCs3HWFMe — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) January 15, 2023

The German striker nodded in a cross from Hakim Ziyech in the 65th minute following a short corner. It was only the second league win in 10 matches for the home side who remain in 10th place half-way through the season.