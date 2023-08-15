According to reports Caicedo, who apparently had his medical with the Blues on Monday, would sign an eight-year contract.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo from Brighton for a British record transfer fee of £115-million, eclipsing the previous mark set when they bought Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for £106.8m in January.

Chelsea had to increase their bid for Caicedo several times but eventually clinched a deal after Liverpool had also reached an agreement with Brighton reported at £111m.

Moisés Caicedo: "I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn't have to think twice when Chelsea called me".



“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea”.



"It's a dream come true to be here and I can't wait".

The 21-year-old Caicedo still had four years to run on his Brighton contract but told the club he wished to leave and made it clear he wanted to go to Stamford Bridge rather than Anfield.

Impossible not to smile.

Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, meanwhile, has left for Real Madrid on a season-long loan as a temporary replacement for Thibaut Courtois, who will be sidelined for several months with a knee injury.