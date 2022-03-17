It was a Van der Merwe ding in Bloemfontein last night, as the unbeaten Free State Cheetahs mauled Western Province 17-10 in their Currie Cup encounter.

The joke was on coach Jerome Paarwater’s team, who led 3-0 at the break after a scrappy first half, with Marnus and Gideon van der Merwe scoring two tries off the back of rolling mauls at the start of the second half to swing the match in the hosts’ favour.

Those two maul tries sparked the game to life after a vervelige first half.

With both teams struggling to keep the ball in hand, it was a monster penalty conversion from deep within his own half by Kade Wolhuter that split the two teams at the break.

End to end action + isiXhosa commentary = 𝙋![CDATA[]]>𝙪![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙚 𝙀![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙖![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙢![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙩 in the world of rugby 👌 and we're here for it 👏![CDATA[]]>😂 pic.twitter.com/YDGJ09CazF — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 16, 2022

Six minutes after changing ends, Cheetahs centre Frans Steyn made a strong run through the middle, earning a penalty when WP’s Nama Xaba came in from the side.

The hosts opted for touch and Marnus scored the first of the Van der Merwe’s two tries.

A counter-ruck in their own half saw WP prop Lee-Marvin Mazibuko put wing Sergeal Petersen into space in the 50th minute. Petersen sprinted home, but Province were called back for a forward pass.

Instead, it was another Van der Merwe maul try at the other end that gave the Cheetahs a 14-3 lead.

The intensity upped towards the end of the clash, and Province finally crossed the Cheetahs whitewash via Angelo Davids who flew over in the corner with 11 minutes to play.

It was game on, but when Xaba was yellow carded for a breakdown infringement with 10 minutes to play, Ruan Pienaar made sure of the points with his penalty conversion (17-10).

