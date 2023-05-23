After putting their Premier League rivals to bed on Sunday, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and his girlfriend hit the town in their pyjamas to celebrate their title. Haaland was joined by his toppie Alfe-Inge and his teammates, including Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Kevin de Bruyne and captain Ilkay Gundogan.

Haaland is known for stepping out in his nightwear, often posting pics of him in designer silk PJs. Erling Haaland is always cooking something.. 😁 pic.twitter.com/nxIvb7SVXe — City Chief (@City_Chief) May 22, 2023 It may be mal, but this time it made sense because he was partying until late into the night. And after cooking rivals in his first season in English football and scoring a record 36 goals and counting in a single season, the Norwegian also showed off his skills at the grill of Manchester night club Mnky Hse.

After picking up his first title in England, the 22-year-old says: “These are memories I will remember for the rest of my life. We’ve been fighting so hard. “[I feel] unreal. I honestly don’t know what to say. You see me smiling and everything, I’m so happy! “It’s special. I am going to enjoy this day.