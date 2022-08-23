Brazilian midfielder Casemiro wept snot en trane on Monday as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid following a trophy-laden nine-year stay with the LaLiga club.
On his way to Manchester United in a £60million plus a further £10m deal which was confirmed on the weekend, Casemiro burst into trane when saying goodbye to his Real teammates.
The 30-year-old says: “When I got here, my wife and I knew nobody. We were alone and we built our life story here in this city together.
“I arrived at the reserve team and I had to fight my way to the first team. I learned the values of this club, while working at their academy, to be the purest part of football.
“I have won a lot here but I’ve always felt that the greatest honour was to come here to work everyday.”
He adds of moving to Old Trafford: “I want to face new challenges, know a different league, a different country, different culture. Over there I didn’t win nothing, so I have everything still in front of me. It was the hardest decision of my life but I’m excited to what’s ahead of me.”
Casemiro was expected to be unveiled at United’s home game against Liverpool last night.
