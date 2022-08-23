Brazilian midfielder Casemiro wept snot en trane on Monday as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid following a trophy-laden nine-year stay with the LaLiga club. On his way to Manchester United in a £60million plus a further £10m deal which was confirmed on the weekend, Casemiro burst into trane when saying goodbye to his Real teammates.

The 30-year-old says: “When I got here, my wife and I knew nobody. We were alone and we built our life story here in this city together. EMOTIONAL: Casemiro is moving to United “I arrived at the reserve team and I had to fight my way to the first team. I learned the values of this club, while working at their academy, to be the purest part of football. “I have won a lot here but I’ve always felt that the greatest honour was to come here to work everyday.”

