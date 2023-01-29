Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Casemiro scored twice as they beat second-tier Reading 3-1 to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday but Marcus Rashford was denied a record. Visitors Reading were riding their luck and holding on until Casemiro opened the scoring in the 54th minute, cleverly dinking the ball over goalkeeper Joe Lumley from Antony's pass.

The former Real Madrid player extended United's lead four minutes later with a fizzing shot from 25 metres. The Erik ten Hag seal of approval 👌



Well played, @Casemiro 👏#MUFC || #FACup — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 29, 2023 Fred made it 3-0 with a backheel before Reading had former Liverpool and England striker Andy Carroll sent off for a second yellow card earned for a sliding tackle on Casemiro. Reading, managed by former title-winning United midfielder Paul Ince, scored a consolation through Amadou Salif Mbengue.

Rashford thought he had become the first United player to score in 10 successive matches at Old Trafford when he netted in the first half but his effort was ruled out for offside by VAR. One final job of the night for Erik: repaying your support ❤️#MUFC || #FACup pic.twitter.com/SRGagYDEFO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) January 28, 2023 Reading had almost taken the lead against the run of play just before the interval when Junior Hoilett had a great chance but his close-range shot was well saved by David de Gea. There was some criticism when five-times Champions League winner Casemiro joined United in August with several pundits describing the move as a panic buy.

But he has proved instrumental for United this season and was given a standing ovation after being substituted. "He's done what he was brought in to do, He's a phenomenal player. You don't win what he's won without being a top player," United skipper Harry Maguire said. "He's improved the team, the morale and the performance."