But both have to get past their quarterfinal opponents on Tuesday first to set up a final-four meeting with each other.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz and the legendary Novak Djokovic are on a collision course in the French Open.

After smashing Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three straight sets on Sunday, Alcaraz, who will face fifth-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at 8:15 pm in a mouthwatering encounter on Tuesday, says: “I try not to think about being world number one or the pressure. All these thoughts, I keep them out of my mind. I just want to enjoy myself, entertain the crowd, and smile. This is the key to everything.”

Djokovic, meanwhile, face Karen Khachanov at 1:45 in the quarters Tuesday.

In Monday’s action, fourth-seed Casper Ruud beat Nicolas Jarry 7-6, 7-5 and 7-5 in the early match.