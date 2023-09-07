Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane will miss their trip to the US where they’ll face the hosts in two friendlies later this month.
Jane failed to recover in time from a soft tissue injury suffered South Africa’s 2-2 group-stage draw with Argentina at the recent World Cup in Australia.
USA-based Thembi Kgatlana looks likely to lead coach Desiree Ellis’s team in her absence.
🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦Banyana Banyana 23-member squad for the International Friendly against the USA 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 6, 2023
Naming her 23-player squad to face in Cincinnati on September 22 and again two days later in Chicago, Ellis says the medical team will give an update on Jane in due course.
Having made it to the Round of 16 at the World Cup, the Kaapse coach says of playing the four-time World Cup winners: “We want to test ourselves again after having done so well at the World Cup…
'I think it's huge,' - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis on the absence of Refiloe Jane and Bambanani Mbane for friendlies against the US. pic.twitter.com/WlvVEPLCBS— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 6, 2023
“It’s a chance to show that the World Cup was no fluke.”
BANYANA BANYANA SQUAD
Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini, Kaylin Swarts, Katlego Moletsane.
Defenders: Karabo Dhlamini, Fikile Magama, Lebohang Ramapele, Tiisetso Makhubela, Noko Matlou, Bongeka Gamede, Lonathemba Mhlongo.
Midfielders: Linda Motlhalo, Kholosa Biyana, Nomvula Kgoale, Sibulele Holweni, Robyn Moodaly, Sinoxolo Cesane.
Forwards: Gabriela Salgado, Jermaine Seoposenwe, Noxolo Cesane, Melinda Kgadiete, Wendy Shongwe, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana.