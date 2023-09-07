Jane failed to recover in time from a soft tissue injury suffered South Africa’s 2-2 group-stage draw with Argentina at the recent World Cup in Australia.

Banyana Banyana captain Refiloe Jane will miss their trip to the US where they’ll face the hosts in two friendlies later this month.

USA-based Thembi Kgatlana looks likely to lead coach Desiree Ellis’s team in her absence.

🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦Banyana Banyana 23-member squad for the International Friendly against the USA 🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸



⚽️USA🇺![CDATA[]]>🇸 vs South Africa 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦

🗓️Sept. 21

🏟️ TQL Stadium, Cincinnati



— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) September 6, 2023

Naming her 23-player squad to face in Cincinnati on September 22 and again two days later in Chicago, Ellis says the medical team will give an update on Jane in due course.

Having made it to the Round of 16 at the World Cup, the Kaapse coach says of playing the four-time World Cup winners: “We want to test ourselves again after having done so well at the World Cup…