Springbok flyhalf says Manie Libbok can’t be good at als all the time and believes his Man of the Match performance in general play overshadows the three missed attempts at goal in their 18-3 Rugby World Cup Pool A opening win over Scotland on Sunday. Libbok, 26, was a surprise winner of the award after continuing his erratic nature when lining up for shots at goal.

But with a delightful cross kick for Kurt-Lee Arendse’s second half try and the way he marshalled the troops, Kolisi believes he made amends. "We work together as a group, nobody stresses and we move on" 👊#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/6X4st3hsg0 — Springboks (@Springboks) September 11, 2023 The skipper explains: “This question about missing kicks gets asked a lot, but we play as a team. “Sometimes you are not good at one thing on the day, but the way he attacked and how he took control and how he was a general amongst us. “There are other guys who can kick.