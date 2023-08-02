Cape Town City new imports Jo Paciencia and Ramazani Tshimanga are ready to hit the ground running ahead of their PSL opener this weekend. Angolan striker Paciencia and Congolese defender Tshimanga will get their first taste of South African league football if they crack the nod from coach Erik Tinkler for his side that will host Polokwane City at Athlone Stadium on Sunday.

Paciencia is keen to maintain his proud record against Mzansi sides, having not lost in three internationals against Bafana Bafana. Cape Town City are delighted to announce the acquisition of Ramazani Tshimanga.



The towering DRC centre-back joins the Citizens on a 5 year deal. Welcome Rama!🔥 pic.twitter.com/G4bRC1petR — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) July 28, 2023 He says: “I’ve never lost to South Africa with my national team.“But playing in the league is different. There are good clubs and good players. I’m looking forward to the challenge.” 𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟯/𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟰 𝗪![CDATA[]]>𝗘 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗘![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗗![CDATA[]]>𝗬 ✊🏾![CDATA[]]>🔥



🆚 Polokwane City

🗓 Sunday 6 August

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 17:30PM

🏟 Athlone Stadium

📺 Televised

🎫 https://t.co/cRPWQ5DnX9#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/Dt3woZewtn — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 2, 2023 Meanwhile, giant 20-year-old centreback Tshimanga is settled into life innie Kaap thanks to Congolese broertjie Nathan Fasika.