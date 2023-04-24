Looking to close the six-point gap to the PSL top four and keep their hopes of returning to African club competition next season, City failed to put in the performance needed.

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler was fuming after his side coughed up a PSL lead to go down 2-1 at Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

It had started so brightly in Soweto, with Khanyisa Mayo slaaning the Orlando Stadium’s hele bek stil after 18 minutes.

Juan Zapata found Mayo on the shoulder of the last Bucs defender and he knocked the ball down for Taahir Goedeman who played him in again behind the backline before slotting the goal clinically.

Full time at Orlando Stadium.



Pirates edge out a 2-1 victory in a competitive game of football. #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/JDi68gxl6m — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 22, 2023

But that’s as good as City would be, as Pirates hit back 10 minutes later from a corner to the backpost where the ball was headed back across goal for Terrence Dzvukamanja to head home.