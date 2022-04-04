Cape Town City made it three PSL wins in a row to move into the top four of the standings with a topsy-turvy 5-1 victory over bottom club Baroka last night.

After debutant goalkeeper Darren Keet made a double save at a second-minute penalty, they fell behind eventually in the 35th minute when Baroka launched a lethal counter, finished by Dan Ndhlovu.

But the game turned on its head at the end of the first half when Train Mokhabi was sent off for a second yellow on the stroke of halftime for simulation.

City ruthlessly took advantage of Baroka’s 10 men, with Khanyisa Mayo tucking home Thami Mkhize’s cross five minutes into the second half.

Then in the 54th minute, Mayo was dragged down for a penalty and Mdu Mdantsane converted with a skip to turn the game on its head.

Five minutes later, Mdantsane grabbed his eighth of the season before he was sent off for second yellow.

But City made the punte vas through Craig Martin and a Tashreeq Morris penalty.

