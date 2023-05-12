Eric Tinkler has demanded his Cape Town City players rediscover their killer instinct when they host Richards Bay at Athlone Stadium on Saturday at 3pm. City will be hoping to go out with a bang in their final home game of the PSL season and keep the heat on Kaizer Chiefs for the fourth-placed spot in the standings by closing the five-point gap between them with two games to play.

After wasting a vrag kanse in a goalless draw with Golden Arrows last week, coach Tinkler says: “We need to turn the chances we created in our last match into goals . Our final home game of the season almost upon us! 💙



🆚 Richards Bay

🗓 13 May 2023

🏆 #DStvPrem

⌚️ 15:00PM

🏟 Athlone Stadium

📺 Not televised

🎫 FREE for @FNBSA clients



Lets fill up Athlone Stadium! 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/XuvbfY1zMr — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) May 11, 2023 “We’ve worked extensively on that in the last week. “And that consistency is important so that we can finish this season strong.”

Sixth-placed Stellies, just two points behind their Kaapse neighbours, go to bottom club Maritzburg United in a simultaneous kickoff. And coach Steve Barker is backing 19-year-old Olwethu Makhanya to strengthen his case for the Young Player of the Season award when he duels with the man he has effectively replaced, Stellies’ ex-skipper Rafiq de Goede, who joined the Team of Choice in December. SATURDAY’S PSL FIXTURES