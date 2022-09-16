Cape Town City ace Khanyisa Mayo has warned his teammates to be ready for backlash in the Congo this weekend.
The Citizens take a 2-0 advantage into their Caf Champions League first-round second leg against AS Otoho after victory at Athlone Stadium last Saturday.
But Mayo believes it’s going to be tough at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Congo-Brazzaville.
“I’m passing the phone to…” 🤣![CDATA[]]>🤳 pic.twitter.com/Oh4wpIujdL— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 16, 2022
In a video posted on the club’s social media platforms ahead of their departure yesterday, the Bafana Bafana striker says: “It’s going to be a tough one
“We’re facing opponents who we beat 2-0 here, so now they are gonna want to win.
“It’s their stadium, their home ground, with their fans.”
💬 Khanyisa Mayo previews this weekend’s return leg against As Otoho.#TotalEnergiesCAFCL🏆 pic.twitter.com/hf9cLfdrks— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 15, 2022
City will be looking for a vital early away goal to silence the hostile away crowd after a long trip that will see the squad reach their destination today via Ethiopia.
But Mayo says they’re ready for the challenge, adding: “We’re prepared, mentally and physically. And we have to go and do the job.
“We have the right tools to go into the war and come back with a victory.”
The lads are off Congo Brazzaville! 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇬#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/H7WpCHdGe1— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) September 16, 2022