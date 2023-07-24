The 23-year-old leftback had not been officially named as a City player, having joined up with the club at the start of the month after his arrival from TS Galaxy.

Cape Town City new boy Tshegofatso Nyama announced himself with a goal in Saturday’s 1-1 preseason friendly at PSL neighbours Stellenbosch.

But heading into a big week for the Citizens as they get ready to unveil their new players, having revealed their new kit for the upcoming season on Friday, Nyama had ander planne.

After falling behind to their hosts through a Devin Titus opener, Nyama levelled things up with a goal

It forced City into announcing their nuwe star man on Sunday morning, with Nyama saying in a social media post: “Hello Citizens. I’m looking forward to a great season.”