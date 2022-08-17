Fellow strugglers Cape Town City and Maritzburg United had to settle for a point each from their DStv Premiership game at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on Tuesday. Cape Town City endured another frustrating night at Athlone Stadium on Tuesday, but they did at least pick up their first point of the season in a goalless draw with Maritzburg United.

City enjoyed the majority of possession and territorial advantage, but found a resolute Maritzburg defence up to the task. It ends all square in Cape Town 🤝



City pick up their first point of the season while for United it's three draws from their opening four games.#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/7UriBcJmSC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 16, 2022 In fact, the home team were almost punished for their failure to be decisive in the final third with Maritzburg actually creating the only clear-cut chances of the game that almost saw them snatch all three points. The Team of Choice came closest to breaking the deadlock when substitute Friday Samu headed a corner into the far post with a quarter of the game remaining, while Ronwen Human drilled a loose ball in the City box into the side netting.

But the best opportunity of the night fell to Samu in the dying stages of injury time when the Zambian ballooned his shot over the bar from close range. All set to go in the City dressing room!



60 minutes 'til kick-off! #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/GEad80IgBG — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) August 16, 2022 City could breathe a sigh of relief that they never slumped to their fourth successive defeat of the season. They are simply not at their cutting-edge best at the moment with Marc van Heerden’s early free kick their closest attempt on goal. The veteran left-footer, who was one of five changes to the side that lost to AmaZulu last Saturday, delivered a delightful curling set-piece, but saw his attempt float just inches over the crossbar.

Eric Tinkler’s side could feel aggrieved that they weren’t awarded a penalty midway through the first half, though, when a floated cross into the Maritzburg box struck the arm of defender Bonginkosi Makume. The referee, however, waved play on, much to the displeasure of the City players and bench. Congratulations to Bonginkosi Makume for being named as the DStv Premiership Man of the Match against @CapeTownCityFC. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/01NCa9GyFj — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) August 16, 2022 Wing-back Craig Martin was full of running all night and had a couple of opportunities fall at his feet, but he lacked his usual composure in front of goal that seemingly summed up City’s spirit at the moment. Buoyed by their defensive display to keep City goalless, Maritzburg were content to absorb the pressure before launching a few counter-attacks of their own.

Tinkler overhauled his bench in the search of a winner and substitutes Jordan Bender and Wayde Lekay combined to set up an opportunity. The American Bender showed good trickery out on the left-wing and delivered an inch-perfect cross into the box, but the unmarked Lekay, who had only signed for the Citizens earlier in the day, could not keep his header on target. Full-Time @CapeTownCityFC 0 - @MaritzburgUtd 0



We managed to get a crucial point on the road. #WeAreUnited pic.twitter.com/pReO0x51On — Maritzburg United FC (@MaritzburgUtd) August 16, 2022 City have plenty to dwell over ahead of the Western Cape derby against the in-form Stellenbosch FC on Saturday with star goalkeeper Hugo Marques having returned home to Angola due to “personal reasons”. Former Bafana Bafana No 1 Darren Keet delivered a composed performance in his return to the starting line-up, but Marques was a big part of City’s success last season and will be missed.