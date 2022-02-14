Ralf Rangnick urged Manchester United stars to show a sharper cutting edge as the interim boss called Cristiano Ronaldo to end his six-match dry run.

The Portuguese is enduring his worst goalscoring drought since 2009 after he failed to hit the target again as United were held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Southampton on Saturday.

And the German called on his stars to show more composure in front of goal after they again missed a vrag kanse in the Old Trafford clash.

He says: “It’s not only about Cristiano Ronaldo. That he should score more goals is obvious.

WRY SMILE: Boss Ralf Rangnick

“I think we are creating enough chances and enough opportunities in the last couple of games but we just didn’t score enough goals.

“But this is not only an issue with Cristiano, it’s also an issue with all the other players, especially with the offensive players, that we do not score enough goals if you bear in mind how many chances we create.”

At the weekend, Jadon Sancho finished off a counterattack after Marcus Rashford’s run and cross to give the Red Devils a 21st-minute lead.

But for the fourth time in the last four league games they couldn’t drive home their advantage as Che Adams’ clinical second-half finish saw United fail to make gains in the race for a top-four finish.

FINISHER: United’s Jadon Sancho, left

And Rangnick adds: “We know that [top four will be hard].

“'This is why we’re all very disappointed, but it doesn’t help. We have to look forward and do it better on Tuesday against Brighton.”

Ralf calls on United to help misfiring CR7 after throwing lead in Saints draw

[email protected]