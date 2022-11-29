Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions roared back from 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw with Serbia and give themselves a fighting kans to make the World Cup last 16. WHAT A GAME! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/5CpTwASZeB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 28, 2022 With a point in the bag from the Group G clash, coach Rigobert Song’s manne will have to bear their teeth again when they face favourites Brazil, who took on Switzerland last night, on Friday.

The Africans took the lead after 28 minutes, when unmarked Nantes defender Jean-Charles Castelletto Nantes sidefooted home a freekick at the back post. First international goal for Castelletto 🇨![CDATA[]]>🇲



📺 Stream #FIFAWorldCup live: https://t.co/Tg69y0m5GD pic.twitter.com/KrAvuxjXFI — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) November 28, 2022 The Serbs hen landed a double blow in first-half injury time through Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, before Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 3-1 from a superb team attack slicing through the Africans’ defence in the 53rd minute. But the game changed with the introduction of captain Vincent Aboubakar and he had his team back in it after 63 minutes after VAR allowed his beautiful chipped finish.